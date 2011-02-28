Check Out Four-Year Options during L&C's Spring Transfer Day
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will once again welcome more than 45 college and military representatives looking to recruit students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wed., March 9 in the Commons. There will be free soda, chips and pizza for those in attendance. For more information, contact Tammy Childers at (618) 468-5101.
Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include:
Ashford University - Iowa
Barnes–Jewish College / Goldfarb School of Nursing
Benedictine University at Springfield
Blackburn College
Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing
Bradley University
Eastern Illinois University
Fontbonne University
Franklin University
Greenville College
Hannibal-LaGrange College
Lakeview College of Nursing
Lindenwood University Belleville Campus / North County Campus
Logan College of Chiropractic
MacMurray College
Maryville University
McKendree University School of Nursing
Missouri Baptist
Missouri Western State University
Monmouth College
Murray State University
Northwestern Health Sciences University
Oakland City University - Indiana
Quincy University
Robert Morris University
Saint Louis University School for Professional Studies / School of Social Work / Office of Undergraduate Admissions
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
Southeast Missouri State University
Southern Illinois University - Carbondale
Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville
University of Illinois Springfield / Urbana-Champaign
University of Missouri St. Louis
University of Phoenix
U.S. Army
U.S. Marines
Webster University
Western Illinois University
