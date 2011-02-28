Check Out Four-Year Options during L&C's Spring Transfer Day Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will once again welcome more than 45 college and military representatives looking to recruit students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wed., March 9 in the Commons. There will be free soda, chips and pizza for those in attendance. For more information, contact Tammy Childers at (618) 468-5101. Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include: Article continues after sponsor message Ashford University - Iowa

Barnes–Jewish College / Goldfarb School of Nursing

Benedictine University at Springfield

Blackburn College

Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing

Bradley University

Eastern Illinois University

Fontbonne University

Franklin University

Greenville College

Hannibal-LaGrange College

Lakeview College of Nursing

Lindenwood University Belleville Campus / North County Campus

Logan College of Chiropractic

MacMurray College

Maryville University

McKendree University School of Nursing

Missouri Baptist

Missouri Western State University

Monmouth College

Murray State University

Northwestern Health Sciences University

Oakland City University - Indiana

Quincy University

Robert Morris University

Saint Louis University School for Professional Studies / School of Social Work / Office of Undergraduate Admissions

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College

Southeast Missouri State University

Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

University of Illinois Springfield / Urbana-Champaign

University of Missouri St. Louis

University of Phoenix

U.S. Army

U.S. Marines

Webster University

Western Illinois University More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip