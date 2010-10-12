Check Out Four-Year Options during L&C’s Fall Transfer Day on Oct. 19
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will once again welcome more than 40 college and military representatives looking to recruit students on campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tues., Oct. 19.
The event will be held in The Commons, and there will be free soda, chips and pizza for attendees.
Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include:
• Ashford University - Iowa
• Barnes–Jewish College Goldfarb School of Nursing
• Blackburn College
• Chamberlain College of Nursing
• Concordia College - Chicago
• Eastern Illinois University
• Fontbonne University
• Greenville College
• Hannibal-LaGrange College
• Illinois College
• Illinois State University
• Iowa Wesleyan College
• Lakeview College of Nursing
• Lincoln Christian University
• Lindenwood University - Belleville
• Lindenwood University - St. Louis-North County
• Logan University College of Chiropractic
• MacMurray College
• McKendree University – Admissions – School of Nursing
• Missouri Baptist
• Missouri University of Science and Technology
• Missouri Western State University
• Murray State University
• Oakland City University - Indiana
• Olivet Nazarene University
• Quincy University
• Robert Morris University
• St. John’s College School of Nursing
• St. Louis Christian College
• Saint Louis University
*School for Professional Studies
*School of Social Work
*Office of Undergraduate Admissions
• St. Mary-of-the-Woods College
• Southern Illinois University - Carbondale
*Undergraduate Admissions
*College of Engineering Outreach
• Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville
*Admissions
*School of Nursing
*Education
• U.S Army
• U.S. Army National Guard
• U.S. Navy
• University of Illinois – Global Campus-Edwardsville
• University of Illinois – Springfield
• University of Illinois – Urbana-Champaign
• University of Phoenix
• University of Missouri St. Louis
• Webster University
This event is sponsored by the Enrollment Center – Academic Advising. L&C Student Activities will provide food and refreshments. For more information about Transfer Day, please contact Tammy Childers at (618) 468-5101.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this: