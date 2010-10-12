GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will once again welcome more than 40 college and military representatives looking to recruit students on campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tues., Oct. 19.



The event will be held in The Commons, and there will be free soda, chips and pizza for attendees.



Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include:

• Ashford University - Iowa

• Barnes–Jewish College Goldfarb School of Nursing

• Blackburn College

• Chamberlain College of Nursing

• Concordia College - Chicago

• Eastern Illinois University

• Fontbonne University

• Greenville College

• Hannibal-LaGrange College

• Illinois College

• Illinois State University

• Iowa Wesleyan College

• Lakeview College of Nursing

• Lincoln Christian University

• Lindenwood University - Belleville

• Lindenwood University - St. Louis-North County

• Logan University College of Chiropractic

• MacMurray College

• McKendree University – Admissions – School of Nursing

• Missouri Baptist

• Missouri University of Science and Technology

• Missouri Western State University

• Murray State University

• Oakland City University - Indiana

• Olivet Nazarene University

• Quincy University

• Robert Morris University

• St. John’s College School of Nursing

• St. Louis Christian College

• Saint Louis University

*School for Professional Studies

*School of Social Work

*Office of Undergraduate Admissions

• St. Mary-of-the-Woods College

• Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

*Undergraduate Admissions

*College of Engineering Outreach

• Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

*Admissions

*School of Nursing

*Education

• U.S Army

• U.S. Army National Guard

• U.S. Navy

• University of Illinois – Global Campus-Edwardsville

• University of Illinois – Springfield

• University of Illinois – Urbana-Champaign

• University of Phoenix

• University of Missouri St. Louis

• Webster University



This event is sponsored by the Enrollment Center – Academic Advising. L&C Student Activities will provide food and refreshments. For more information about Transfer Day, please contact Tammy Childers at (618) 468-5101.

