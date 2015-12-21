CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Chattanooga remained undefeated in Southern Conference wrestling Sunday with a 33-7 victory over SIUE at Maclellan Gym.

Dakota Leach and John Fahy were victorious individually for the Cougars. SIUE dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-1 in the SoCon. Chattanooga improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the SoCon.

Leach bested Cody Hill 9-7 at 133 pounds for his first SoCon victory of the season.

"Dakota wrestled well. It was a back-and-forth match, and Dakota got the last takedown," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates. "He did a good job of making an adjustment from earlier in the match."

Fahy posted the biggest triumph for the Cougars with a 9-1 major decision over Roman Boylen at 149 pounds. It was Fahy's first conference win.

"John wrestled well the whole match," said Spates. "He came out offensively and got the first takedown. He was doing well on bottom and wrestled a smart match throughout."

Chattanooga won the final six matches of the meet beginning with a 9-8 win by Kamaal Shakur over SIUE's Nate Higgins at 157 pounds.

"We had a lot of winnable matches and were doing some good things," said Spates. "However, we followed it up with some inconsistency."

SIUE is now idle until the Midlands Championships Dec. 29-30, hosted by Northwestern.

Chattanooga 33 SIUE 7

125 - Alonzo Allen (Chattanooga) over Joe Antonelli (SIUE) (Fall 4:11)

Article continues after sponsor message

133 - Dakota Leach (SIUE) over Cody Hill (Chattanooga) (Dec 9-7)

141 - Mike Pongracz (Chattanooga) over John Muldoon (SIUE) (TF 17-0 6:48)

149 - John Fahy (SIUE) over Roman Boylen (Chattanooga) (MD 9-1)

157 - Kamaal Shakur (Chattanooga) over Nate Higgins (SIUE) (Dec 9-8)

165 - Dominic Lampe (Chattanooga) over Eric Travers (SIUE) (Dec 10-6)

174 - Sean Mappes (Chattanooga) over Clayton Bass (SIUE) (TF 18-1 6:06)

184 - John Lampe (Chattanooga) over Derek Nagel (SIUE) (Fall 1:41)

197 - Scottie Boykin (Chattanooga) over Jake Tindle (SIUE) (Dec 8-3)

285 - Jared Johnson (Chattanooga) over Chris Johnson (SIUE) (Dec 6-0)

Chattanooga (157) one point deducted for unsportsmanlike conduct

More like this: