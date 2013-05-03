Chase Me Up Farndale Avenue, S'Il Vous Plait! Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The zany characters of CHASE ME UP FARNDALE AVENUE, S'IL VOUS PLAIT! have been described as elegant, bossy, enterprising, quick-tempered, nervous, well-meaning,scatty, good-natured, long-in-the-tooth and long-suffering. Sounds like a typical day in Community Theater! ALT's last production of the 79th Season runs May 10th through May 19th at the Showplace. Steven Harders, Julia Swan and Pat Kulish Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip