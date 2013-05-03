Chase Me Up Farndale Avenue, S'Il Vous Plait!
May 3, 2013 3:04 PM
The zany characters of CHASE ME UP FARNDALE AVENUE, S'IL VOUS PLAIT! have been described as elegant, bossy, enterprising, quick-tempered, nervous, well-meaning,scatty, good-natured, long-in-the-tooth and long-suffering. Sounds like a typical day in Community Theater! ALT's last production of the 79th Season runs May 10th through May 19th at the Showplace.
Steven Harders, Julia Swan and Pat Kulish
