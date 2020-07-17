



STAMFORD, CT – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced it plans to significantly expand distribution of Black News Channel (BNC), the nation’s only 24/7 African American-focused news network, by making the channel available to Spectrum TV subscribers throughout the company’s 41-state footprint by early September.

Charter was one of the first pay TV providers to offer BNC in some of its biggest markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Dallas, upon the network’s launch in early 2020. Today’s announcement expands that access to Spectrum TV customers located in all Charter markets, including Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Kansas City, Cincinnati and Columbia, providing Black News Channel even broader reach for its programming.

“Expanding distribution of Black News Channel will give even more Spectrum customers access to the network’s topical news,” said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President of Programming Acquisition for Charter. “It’s critical that we provide diverse perspectives on our lineups, and that we have programming that truly reflects the issues facing our customers and the communities we serve.”

BNC launched February 10 as the nation’s only provider of 24-hour cable news programming dedicated to covering the diverse perspective of African American communities. As an innovative and life-changing network, BNC's mission is to provide intelligent programming that is informative, educational, inspiring and empowering to its African American audience.

“Charter Communications has been a great partner for our Network and has been committed to our success and the information needs of our audience from the start,” said BNC Chairman and co-founder J.C. Watts, Jr. “Expanding BNC‘s reach to subscribers throughout the Spectrum TV universe further demonstrates that commitment.”

The channel features coverage of national political, health, business and sports news; stories about Black history and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs); and original programming, including the “Kelly Wright Show,” “Being a Woman” with hosts Lauren McCoy and Rarione Maniece, and “Doctor for the People” hosted by Dr. Corey Hebert. More information about Black News Channel and its programs is available at www.BlackNewsChannel.com.

BNC will be available upon launch at no additional charge to Spectrum TV customers who have Spectrum TV Silver, Digital Tier Package 1, or Spectrum Lifestyle TV. More information about how to subscribe and local channel locations is available at www.spectrum.com.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 29 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

