WOOD RIVER - Charlie Tweedy, a man who meant much to Wood River, was given a memorable farewell Monday morning on his way to Woodland Hill Cemetery by present and past Charlie’s Drive-In employees.

After his funeral services at Mark’s Mortuary, the funeral procession drove by and paused at his beloved Charlie’s Drive-In and the friends/employees stood at attention in a line with signs remembering his impact.

Tweedy, 86, was the owner/operator of the well-known Charlie’s Drive-In from 1976 to 1992. His daughter, Teresa Tweedy, and another, then purchased the business. Teresa said the business will continue on as normal and the plan is to reopen Tuesday after being closed for his funeral.

Charlie was married to Carol R. Hanks Sept. 24, 1956, and she survives. They also have two sons and two daughters, grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Charlie Tweedy played many roles in the community from being a two-time state qualifier at East Alton-Wood River High School to a Navy Korean War veteran, a route driver for Taystee Bread and Mrs. Allison’s Cookies to an attendant at Mark’s Mortuary.

