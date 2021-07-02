ALTON - The Charlie Nasello Celebration of Life has been set for August 14th, from 12-4pm.

Join us in a fun filled day as we celebrate the life of Alton Soccer's Founding Father, Charlie Nasello.

There will be 3v3 Soccer Tournaments for each age group with an entry fee of $25 for a team of 5, and $10 dollars for a single entry.

Food/Drinks/Entertainment, Basket Raffles, 50/50 Drawing, will be included as well!

Mayor Goins will be in attendance with a proclamation to make the 14th of August Charlie Nasello Day!

All Proceeds from this event will go toward the Nasello Memorial Fund, a program that provides soccer equipment to children who cannot afford it.

For more information please visit our event page on Facebook: https://fb.me/e/PnRG5wai

We hope to see you there to celebrate a man who was dedicated to our youth, as we support his final wish.

