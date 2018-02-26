ALTON - Alton High’s Charlie Erler signed his letter of intent with Lipscomb University Friday afternoon to continue his academic and athletic career in baseball and engineering.

“It feels great, I’m excited,” he said. “They’re a big Christian school and I’m big into my faith as well, so a lot prayer went into my decision and it just felt right. I really connected with the coach as well and felt right at home. It was almost too perfect, I’m very grateful.”

Charlie’s father Greg said it was amazing as a parent to see all of his son's hard work and dedication paying off in a big way.

“Charlie’s got a passion for baseball it’s nice to see the game paying it back to him,” Greg said. “He’s chosen an excellent school with great baseball coaches and a great baseball program. It’s great to see his hard work paying off. He’s been playing probably when he was seven or eight years old."

Charlie’s father said academics were equally important as athletics for Charlie when deciding on which school to attend.

“One of the deciding factors for him was a school that had a good baseball program and having the degree he was going after as well, the academics need to be there as well which is important as a parent,” Greg said.

