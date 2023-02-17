Charlie & Beth Morton's Love Story
February 17, 2023 9:31 AM
Couples names: Charlie & Beth Morton
City: East Alton
Date met or started dating: August 8, 2008
Date married: October 31, 2008
What makes your relationship special? We are best friends. Both been through major health issues brain surgery for him GBS' for her.
Share a memory you have made together: She used to go to the ballpark with me while I was umpiring.