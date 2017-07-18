Name: Charles Robert Murray

Parents: Marisa and Tim Murray of Godfrey

Birth weight: 9 lbs 13 oz

Birth Length: 22 inches

Time : 4:11 PM

Date: July 10, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Nora (6); Abigail (3)

Grandparents: Gilbert & Lisa Moses, Alton; Kathy & David Murray, Godfrey

Great Grandparents: Mary & Late Robert Tarrant; Sharon & late Ray Murray; Late Edna & Nelson Moses; Late Paul & Delores Maul

