Charles Robert Murray
July 18, 2017 4:54 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Charles Robert Murray
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Marisa and Tim Murray of Godfrey
Birth weight: 9 lbs 13 oz
Birth Length: 22 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Time : 4:11 PM
Date: July 10, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Nora (6); Abigail (3)
Grandparents: Gilbert & Lisa Moses, Alton; Kathy & David Murray, Godfrey
Great Grandparents: Mary & Late Robert Tarrant; Sharon & late Ray Murray; Late Edna & Nelson Moses; Late Paul & Delores Maul
More like this:
Jul 28, 2023 - Duckworth, Murray Introduce Bicameral Bill to Help Women with Disabilities Access Reproductive Healthcare