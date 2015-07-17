Dr. Lane has been a member of Anderson’s Medical Staff for 23 years having served as By-Laws Committee Chairman, Credentials Committee Chairman and President of the Medical Staff. He currently serves as Surgeon Champion related to Anderson’s participation in the Illinois Surgical Quality Improvement Collaborative and is on the Executive Board of the Southern Illinois Healthcare Association.

Dr. Lane earned his Medical Degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria and completed an internship and surgical residency at Jewish Hospital of St. Louis at Washington University School of Medicine. He is a Fellow in the American College of Surgeons.

“His appointment to this position will facilitate the even greater collaboration necessary between the Hospital and Medical Staff as Anderson focuses on providing exceptional care to our patients,” said Keith Page, Anderson Hospital President.

While a part-time position, the CMO will deal with a multitude of responsibilities including:

Serving as physician advisor and liaison with medical staff, hospital staff and numerous committees

Serving as the chief administrative leader responsible for clinical quality within the organization

Promoting and strengthening medical staff participation in furthering the mission of the organization and formulating the strategic direction for quality

Physician involvement is imperative in the ever-changing healthcare environment. The CMO works to develop a productive and collaborative relationship with the medical staff to achieve improved patient quality and safety. The addition of this position was greeted with enthusiasm by Dr. Lane. “There has been a real need for physician involvement at this level,” said Dr. Lane. “I am proud to be the first to serve in this position.”

He will continue in his current practice as a surgeon with General & Laparoscopic Surgical Associates. “My continued work as a surgeon validates the day-to-day issues that physicians encounter,” said Dr. Lane. “I can best serve my peers and this position as a practicing surgeon.”

Collaboration is the word that comes to mind when Dr. Lane sums up the position. Working together to build a better patient experience is his goal. “I want our patients to know they are receiving safe, quality care using the best practices,” said Dr. Lane.

