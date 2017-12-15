ALTON - Established in 1952, the Junior League of Greater Alton has dedicated themselves to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective actio n and leadership of trained volunteers.

The JLGA strives to be a diverse organization of unified women who, with the help of the community, provide for the well-being of women and children throughout the area.

“JLGA is a group of passionate women dedicated to improving our community and responding dynamically to the changing needs around the Riverbend. We have developed great relationships with several community partners which have allowed us to diversify not only what, but how we are able to provide a variety of services to our region.” Lauri Sholar, JLGA President, said.

Over the last year the JLGA has donated over 100 backpacks filled with school supplies, provided 650 meals to neighbors in need and worked with Lewis and Clark Community College’s GED program to improve family literacy and advocacy in the Riverbend.

Heading into the new year the organization seeks to not only continue but also increase their efforts of community involvement.

Junior League of Greater Alton was sponsored by Quality Buick GMC Cadillac for Charity Countdown to Christmas. For more information about the Junior League of Greater Alton and to stay up to date about their upcoming events like March’s Wine Tasting and June’s Scotch Doubles Bowling Tournament visit www.juniorleaguealton.org.

