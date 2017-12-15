JERSEYVILLE - Since 2011, Isaac's Rays of Hope and its volunteers have worked to help families who have children that have been diagnosed with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses.

In their mission to help children, Isaac's Rays of Hope has been able to serve families in Madison, Jersey and other surrounding counties in addition to assisting hundreds of families who receive care at St. Louis Children's Hospital, Cardinal Glennon and Mercy Children's Hospital.

The organization was founded by Lisa and David Wargo after finding love and support from the community during their son's battle with cancer. In their efforts to pay it forward and help others who may be in similar circumstances, the organization has continued to create brighter days for children.

Through events like the Super Hero 5k and with help from organizations like "R" Acres of Terror, Isaac's Rays of Hope has been able to realize tremendous achievements by offering support to those in need.

Isaac's Rays of Hope will continue their efforts heading into the New Year with fundraising events already planned like forming a Team Isaac's Rays of Hope for the GO! St. Louis Marathon in April.

For more information on Isaac's Rays of Hope, how to donate or help their efforts to make a positive impact in children's lives visit www.isaacsraysofhope.org or visit their Facebook.

