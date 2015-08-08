EDWARDSVILLE - Five diverse and locally well known music acts came together Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 to raise money for charity at the Second Annual Concert for Wounded Veterans and Warriors.

Mike Bortko, the event’s organizer, worked his hardest to make the concert’s second year it’s greatest yet. Last year’s event was held at the Wildley Theater. Bortko found it only fitting that he moved the event to a location such as the American Legion.

“The American Legion can accommodate more people, and of course, they serve veterans from all wars and conflicts,” Bortko said.

People in attendance had the opportunity to view five locally renowned music acts such as The Silver Creek Duo, The Doc Holliday Band, and the Diz Strohman Big Band. Fresh off of their performance opening up for Alison Krauss at the Liberty Bank Riverfront Amphitheater, The Harman Family Blue Grass Band hit the stage for an hour, which sure brought the crowd to the dance floor. Closing out the night’s event was The Robert Perry Band with the Original Mojos. Their over two-hour set rocked the socks off the audience.

“Some people approached me after the concert and said, ‘I don’t like rock music, so I don’t think I’ll come next year,’” Bortko said. “That is why this year, I booked five bands of different genres to appeal to all of the crowds.”

For the price of $15, attendees were able to come and go in and out of the event as they pleased all day. The proceeds of the event were split 50/50 between The Wounded Warriors Project and the American Legion’s national organization. Silent auction items were also available for bidding.

“The Wounded Warrior Project always advertises that people can pay $15 a month, or $10 a month. This way, people can donate $15 once to benefit two amazing organizations,” Bortko said, “They will know they still made a difference.”

The Wounded Warrior Project’s mission, according to their website, is to raise awareness for injured service members and to provide “unique, direct programs and services to meet the needs of injured service members.”

“One of the great things The Wounded Warrior Project does is allow disabled veterans to receive interesting therapy like ‘Equi-therapy,’ which lets the vets ride horses to ease some of their struggles,” Bortko said. The organization also provides service animals, finds employment for vets, pays for medical expenses, as well as provides long term emotional and physical support to veterans who were hurt in action or struggle with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The American Legion serves as a gathering place for service members of all American wars.

Last year, the Concert for Wounded Veterans and Warriors raised over $2,000 for the two organizations. This makes Bortko hopeful for future events.

“This year, I hope we can double our earnings, but it is a lot of work, and I couldn’t have done it without the help of our friends and sponsors,” Bortko said.

To help the Concert for Wounded Warriors and Veterans reach this year’s goal, or if you would like to help Mike Bortko organize next year’s concert, please mail your donations and requests to American Legion Post #199, attn.: Mike Bortko, 58 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville, IL, 62025.

