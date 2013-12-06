Charity Christmas Tree Contestants Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Again this year, the Jersey County Business Association has invited local businesses to decorate their Christmas tree with a favorite charity in mind. The money collected by the participating business will go directly to the charity of choice. The contest begins December 6th and will run through the holiday season. This year we have 10 businesses participating in the contest. It is our hope that the community will support the following businesses by stopping by and donating to the charities. Jersey State Bank - Angel Tree Scheffel & Company - 4-H Jersey County Journal - Coats for Kids Jerseyville Estates - Breast Cancer Awareness Article continues after sponsor message Farmers State Bank - Jersey County Food Pantry Willow Rose Rehab & Health Care - St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital Marshall Chevrolet Buick GMC - Relay for Life First Bank - CASA U of I Extension - 4H Foundation JCBA - Juvenile Arthritis Foundation More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip