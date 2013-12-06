Again this year, the Jersey County Business Association has invited local businesses to decorate their Christmas tree with a favorite charity in mind. The money collected by the participating business will go directly to the charity of choice. The contest begins December 6th and will run through the holiday season. This year we have 10 businesses participating in the contest. It is our hope that the community will support the following businesses by stopping by and donating to the charities.

Jersey State Bank - Angel Tree

Scheffel & Company - 4-H

Jersey County Journal - Coats for Kids

Jerseyville Estates - Breast Cancer Awareness

Farmers State Bank - Jersey County Food Pantry

Willow Rose Rehab & Health Care - St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital

Marshall Chevrolet Buick GMC - Relay for Life

First Bank - CASA

U of I Extension - 4H Foundation

JCBA - Juvenile Arthritis Foundation

