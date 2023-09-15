ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Jerry Watkins, 23 years of age, of the 9900 block of Ashmont Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Murder First Degree, two counts of Robbery First Degree, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. A booking photo of Watkins is attached. Watkins is being held on $1,000,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

The deceased has been identified as Frederick Jett, 45 years of age, of the 1000 block of Geringer Court in Ferguson, Missouri 63135.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: The Defendant acting with another displayed a handgun and demanded cash from Victim #1. Armed with a handgun Defendant and another forcibly stole cash from Victim #1 as he was leaving his residence. The next day the Defendant acting with another displayed a handgun and demanded cash and other items from Victim #2 and Frederick Jett. Armed with a handgun Defendant acting with another forcibly stole a purse, phone, and other items from Victim #2. Armed with the same handgun the defendant acting with another attempted to forcibly steal cash and other items from Frederick Jett and shot at and killed Frederick Jett.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

A juvenile (17-year-old male) was charged through St. Louis County Family Court with Murder Second Degree, Robbery First Degree, and Armed Criminal Action.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

