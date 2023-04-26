ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Asia Ladd, 26 years of age, of the 8800 block of Dragonwyck Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63121, for Murder Second Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Tampering with Physical Evidence in Felony Prosecution. A booking photo of Ladd is attached. Ladd is being held on a $250,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: On or about March 11, 2023, Defendant shot Aaron Harris in the head. She then used cleaning products to clean the crime scene and removed the firearm.

St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

