ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Asia Ladd, 26 years of age, of the 8800 block of Dragonwyck Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63121, for Murder Second Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Tampering with Physical Evidence in Felony Prosecution. A booking photo of Ladd is attached. Ladd is being held on a $250,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

Asia LaddPlease note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The probable cause statement reads: On or about March 11, 2023, Defendant shot Aaron Harris in the head. She then used cleaning products to clean the crime scene and removed the firearm.

Article continues after sponsor message

St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

More like this:

Jun 13, 2023 - Man Receives 60 Years In Prison For Murder Of Well-Known Edwardsville Couple

3 days ago - AHS Math Teacher David Dresch Is Emerson Excellence In Teaching Award Winner

Nov 10, 2023 - St. Louis County Police Investigates Three Homicides

Nov 9, 2023 - Fatal Pedestrian Struck at Lucas and Hunt Road and Kinamore Drive

Nov 16, 2023 - ISP Announces October Charges From St. Clair County State's Attorney

Related Video:

Murder Press Conference Announcement

 