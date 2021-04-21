ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Josiah Harwell, 19 years of age, of the first block of Blanchette Drive in St. Louis, Missouri, 63031, for one count of Robbery First Degree and one count of Assault First Degree.

On April 20, 2021, Harwell was apprehended by Atlanta Police Department and is currently in their custody. Once Harwell is extradited, he will be held on $200,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

The probable cause statement reads: "The Defendant (acting with another) shot at the Victim, forcibly took a key fob from the Victim, then stole the Victim’s 2019 Dodge Charger. The Defendant is observed on video shooting the Victim,who suffered multiple gunshot wounds as a result. The Victim is still currently hospitalized. The Defendant was apprehended in Atlanta in the same Dodge Charger, where the Defendant and another subject led Atlanta Police on a chase. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Person’s are leading the investigation."

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

