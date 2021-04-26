ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, April 22, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Christopher Bolden, 30 years of age, of the 200 block of Northport Hills Drive in St. Louis, for one count of Murder in the First Degree, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon –Shooting at/from a MotorVehicle, one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon –Exhibiting, and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Bolden was apprehended by Illinois State Police and is currently in their custody. Once Bolden is extradited, he will be held without a bond.

The probable cause statement reads: On April 20, 2021, officers respond to a report of a shooting at 1124 Scott Avenue in St. Louis County. Officers locate the Victim unresponsive in a vehicle in a driveway at the residence, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim is transported to the hospital where he is pronounced dead. Officers contact a Witness who said the Defendant parked in front of the residence and exited his vehicle. The Defendant approaches the Witness’s vehicle where she was located in the driver’s seat, opens the rear driver’s side door and says,“you thought I was f**king playing” and fires three shots at the victim. The Witness exits the vehicle at which timethe Defendant brandishes the firearm at the Witness and demand sshe says “please”, which she does and runs into the residence.

The Witness states the Defendant is the father of her children and identifies the Defendant as the shooter. A separate Witness describes the vehicle that fled the area and that vehicle is captured on video surveillance and matches the description of the vehicle the Witness knows the Defendant to drive. A license check of that vehicle reveals it is a rental vehicle rented to the Defendant.

The Defendant is later arrested in Montgomery County, Illinois driving the same vehicle.Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

