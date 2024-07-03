ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has issued an "at large" warrant for Brandyn Hargrove, 20, of the 10400 block of Balmoral Drive, in connection with the murder of an individual on February 15, 2024.

The warrant, issued on Thursday, June 27, 2024, includes charges of Murder First Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. Hargrove was arrested on July 2, 2024, and is being held on a $500,000 cash bond with no 10% option.

According to the probable cause statement, the incident occurred when Hargrove, a passenger in a vehicle, arrived at the GoGo Mart on Chamber Road. The vehicle also contained the driver's mother, who pointed out the victim's car, alleging that the victim had attempted to assault her several days earlier.

Hargrove reportedly responded, "I'll take care of this." As the victim exited the store, Hargrove allegedly opened fire, resulting in the victim's death. Both the driver and the mother identified Hargrove as the shooter.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

It is important to note that charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

