MOLINE ACRES, MO. - On Wednesday, February 3, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Jy-Don Harnett, 21 years of age, of the 4500 block of San Francisco Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, for one count of Murder in the First Degree, one count of Assault First Degree, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.

Harnett is being held on a $1,000,000 cash-only bond. A mugshot of Harnett is attached. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law. The probable cause statement reads:

During a verbal argument, the Defendant shot Jamell Killiebrew two times at close range. The incident was observed by multiple eyewitnesses. The Defendant also shot at another individual but missed. A neighbor’s Ring doorbell surveillance captured the Defendant running down the street after the incident.

The Defendant returned to the house once police arrived and admitted to shooting the Victim. The Defendant admits to discarding the firearm in a sewer up the street. The firearm was recovered.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

