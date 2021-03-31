ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Shaquavia Willis, 29 years of age, of the 11800 block of Iguana Terrace in St. Louis, Missouri, for one count of Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action.

Willis is being held on $400,000 cash only bond. A mugshot of Willis is attached. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: "The Defendant and the Victim were in a romantic relationship for approximately one year. They resided in separate residences. While the Defendant was taking the Victim home, the Defendant saw the Victim on a video conferencing application talking to his ex-girlfriend and her child. The Defendant decided to end their relationship. The Victim followed the Defendant to her home. They both parked their respective vehicles on the apartment complex parking lot. Witnesses reported hearing shots. Witnesses saw a man running away from a car, a woman exiting the vehicle, the woman advancing on the man, and the woman shooting while the man was running away.

"The Defendant turned herself in. The Defendant admitted to the Detectives that she had obtained a firearm two weeks prior to the shooting. The Defendant stated she fired shots while in her vehicle and continued firing shots at the Victim while he was running away. The Defendant stated she stopped shooting because there were no more bullets in the clip.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Person’s are leading the investigation

