On Monday, January 11, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Quincy Smith, 49 years of age, of the 8600 block of Halls Ferry Road in St. Louis, Missouri 63147, for one count of Forcible Rape.

Smith was apprehended without incident with the assistance of the US Marshalls on April 28, 2021.

Article continues after sponsor message

The probable cause statement reads: On or about September 30, 1989, the Defendant grabbed the Victim, threatened her with a gun, pinned her to the ground, struck her in the head, and had sexual intercourse with her. The Victim did not know the Defendant and reported it to police immediately.

The Defendant was identified by a CODIS Hit in 2019. The Defendant’s DNA profile was a major source of DNA located in crotch of the Victim’s underwear. The St. Louis County Police Department’s Cold Case Unit, within the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, and the St. Louis County Police Crime Laboratory are leading the investigation.

Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: