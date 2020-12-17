ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Larry Dixson, 25 years of age, of the 2400 block of Charlack Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63114. Dixson is charged with one count of Assault in the First Degree, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon – Shooting At/From a Motor Vehicle, and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Dixson is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

The probable cause statement reads: A detective of the St. Louis County Police Department, having responded to the scene of a homicide in Pagedale, was driving away from the scene in an unmarked police vehicle, a black 2020 Ford Fusion. He stopped at a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Kingsland Avenue and Julian Avenue, several blocks south of the homicide scene. The detective was driving southbound on Kingsland and noticed a grey/silver Ford Mustang, also stopped at the intersection, driving eastbound on Julian. As the detective drove through the intersection, several shots were fired from the Mustang, striking the police vehicle three times. The detective was able to see the passenger of the Mustang leaning out the window and firing at his vehicle. The Mustang was stopped a short time later, at this time occupied only by the driver, and police (unsure of whether that vehicle had been involved in the shooting) only took the driver’s pedigree information. Three construction workers who had witnessed the shooting confirmed that the vehicle police stopped was involved.

Through a search warrant for the driver’s cell phone, police found a phone number that was called several times from the St. Louis County Justice Center and identified the Defendant as a possible suspect in the shooting from phone calls in which the shooting of the detective was discussed. The detective viewed a lineup containing the Defendant’s photograph and said he was 90-95% sure the Defendant was the man who had shot at his vehicle The Defendant was arrested and interviewed. He confessed to shooting at the detective’s car, although he said he did not know until afterward that the car was a police vehicle or that the occupant was an officer. He said he had been near the scene of the homicide in Pagedale because of a connection to the Victim of that homicide and said that he believ3ed the vehicle he saw had a connection to the homicide.

