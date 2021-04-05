On Monday, April 5, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Clarence Martin III, 26years of age, of the 5700 block of Mimika Avenue in St. Louis, for one count of Murder Second Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action.

Martin is being held on $500,000 cash only, no 10% bond.A mugshot of Martin is attached. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: "On Sunday, April 4, at approximately 10:50 PM, officers from the Berkeley Police Department received a call for a shooting at 6038 Madison Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim suffering from what appeared to be multiple-gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by EMS to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Five rifle casings were seized from the scene. According to multiple witnesses, the victim, who frequented the area to visit family and friends, was intoxicated Sunday night and became involved in an argument with an individual. When the argument escalated to a physical fight, one of that individual’s friends, known only as “CJ”, shot the victim with an assault rifle that was in his possession.

The shooter and friend fled the scene together in a red Durango which was later found in close proximity to the Defendant’s residence. Witnesses provided detectives with “CJ’s” home address where detectives responded and took “CJ”, fully identified as Clarence Martin, into custody. A person familiar with “CJ”identified him as the shooter.

Ammunition matching that of the crime scene was located in the Defendant’s house. The Defendant’s friend provided the detectives with the firearm that is consistent with that used in the shooting, a short barreled rifle.Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Person’s are leading the investigation.

