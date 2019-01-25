COLLINSVILLE – On September 17, 2017, the Illinois State Police (ISP) began an investigation into an armed robbery aboard the Casino Queen in East St. Louis. The investigation indicated three men armed with rifles entered the Casino Queen at approximately 2:51 a.m. During the robbery, gunshots were fired by the suspects, and an unarmed security guard was wounded. The suspects took United States Currency from several of the casino’s cash drawers before fleeing. There were no reports of injuries to any patrons of the casino.



On January 11, 2019, after having been presented with results of the ongoing investigation, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office issued the following charges against DARYL V. MUHAMMAD, age 42, of Marietta, Georgia:

One count of armed robbery/discharge of a firearm, and;

One count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Bond on the above charges was set at one million dollars (10% to apply). MUHAMMAD was eventually located near Marietta, Georgia by the United States Marshal’s Service and taken into custody on January 23, 2019. MUHAMMAD remains in custody at the Cobb County Jail, pending extradition to Illinois.

“We support our close partnership with the Illinois State Police,” said Illinois Gaming Board Chairman Don Tracy. “The IGB takes any and all criminal activity at Illinois casinos very seriously and appreciates the knowledge and expertise of the ISP.”

Anyone with additional information concerning the identities of remaining suspects is asked to contact Illinois State Police Investigations, Sergeant Elbert Jennings at 618-571-4124, their local police department, or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing in identifying the remaining suspects. No further information will be released at this time.

