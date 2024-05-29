ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A 47-year-old St. Louis man was charged on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for a Terrorist Threat Second Degree.

Samuel Starns lives in the 1000 block of Wachtel Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63125.

Article continues after sponsor message

Starns is being held on $100,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

The probable cause statement reads: The defendant's son was killed while attempting to commit a Robbery in the First Degree. The defendant subsequently discovered that some of the subjects charged in his son's homicide were slated to graduate from a St. Louis County high school during a ceremony to be held at the Chaifetz Arena. On May 25, 2024, he called and left a message with a police detective that if they walk across the stage, the detective needed to have the entire police force present at the ceremony, implying that he would cause harm.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: