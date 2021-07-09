ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Friday, July 9, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants to suspect Tevin Wilson, 23 years of age, of the 11000 block of Mollerus Drive in St. Louis, Missouri, for one count of Sexual Misconduct Involving a Child Under 15 and one count of Enticement or Attempted Enticement of a Child (Actor 21 years of age or older and child less than 15 years of age).

Wilson is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law. The probable cause statement reads The twenty-three-year-old Defendant transmitted three inappropriate images to the thirteen years old victim via Snapchat, a social media application.

Article continues after sponsor message

During the Snapchat exchanges, the Defendant attempted to entice the victim to perform oral sex. The Defendant is a youth mentor and coaches children K-12. The suspect was employed at LifeWise STL, located at 1321 South 11th Street in St. Louis, Missouri.

Through the course of that employment, he had regular access and interaction with youth through mentorships. Detectives believe the potential for additional victims exists. Anyone who may have been victimized by the suspect is encouraged to contact St. Louis County Police Detectives at 314-615-8610.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Personsareleading the investigation.

More like this: