ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, September 16, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect James Jenkins, 37 years of age, of the 900 block of Ennis Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63119, for one count of Sexual Contact with Student – Class E Felony, two counts of Furnishing Pornographic Material Or Attempt To Furnish To A Minor – Class A Misdemeanor, and one count of Assault – 4th Degree.

Jenkins is being held on a $20,000 cash only, no 10%, bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: Police respond to Hancock High School for a report of sexual misconduct by an employee. Investigation reveals Defendant was an employee at Hancock school and had relations with several students. Victim 1 stated she went to Defendant’s house on February 27, 2021 and had sexual intercourse with Defendant. Another student was present at the residence. Victim 2 stated she had a relationship with Defendant where he sent her multiple pictures of his genitals and a video of him holding his genitals while masturbating. Defendant requested Victim for photographs and videos of herself in various states of undress. Victim 3 stated Defendant attempted to groom her in efforts to establish a sexual relationship. She stated he touched her leg and moved up to her thigh while she was in his office in the spring of 2021. Victim 1 and 3 recorded the Defendant confessing his sexual relationship with Victim 1 to his wife.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Child Abuse are leading the investigation and ask for assistance from the community as there may be other witnesses or victims.

For reporting as a victim or witness, please contact the St. Louis County Police Child Abuse Unit at 314-615-5400.

