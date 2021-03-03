ST. LOUIS - On Friday, January 8, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspects Montez Smith, 22 years of age, of the 1000 block of Renshaw Drive in St. Louis, and Jamond Welch, 20 years of age, of the 4200 block of Carrollton Drive in Bridgeton, Mo., each for Murder Second Degree, Attempted Robbery First Degree, and Armed Criminal Action.

Smith and Welch are each being held on a $500,000 cash only, no 10 percent bond. Welch was taken into custody on January 8, 2021. Smith was taken into custody on February 21, 2021.

The deceased is identified as Jerry Chambers, 20 years of age, of the 4800 block of Orange Blossom in Hazelwood, Missouri.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement for Smith and Welch reads: On the date of this incident Jamond Welch arranged to meet up with the victim to purchase marijuana. Welch and Montez Smith arrived on scene together.

According to Welch, while approaching the vehicle, Smith indicated he intended to rob the victim. Welch entered the back seat of the victim’s vehicle. Shortly thereafter Smith approached the driver’s side window of the victim’s vehicle. Smith motioned for the victim to roll down the window. Once the victim did so, Smith pulled out a gun and shot the victim twice, once in the neck.

There was a passenger in the vehicle who was also shot in the hip. The passenger was able to identify Jamond Welch as the person who arranged the meeting, and the person who entered the backseat.Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Personsare leading the investigation.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

