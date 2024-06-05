ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Three suspects have been charged after a robbery, resisting arrest and fleeing case in St. Louis County. The three face different charges in the case.

On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspects Craig Hudson, 36 years of age, of the 1900 block of Mora Lane in Jennings, Missouri 63136, and Ricardo Cole, 47 years of age, of the 8500 block of Red Fir Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63134, for Robbery First Degree; and Frederick Smith, 39 years of age, of the 2500 block of Coleman Street in St. Louis, Missouri 63106, for Resisting Arrest by Fleeing.

Hudson and Cole are being held on $100,000 cash only, no 10%, bond. Smith is being held on $50,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

The probable cause statement for Hudson, Cole, and Smith reads: At 2:24 a.m., the defendants, Ricardo Cole and Craig Hudson entered inside a Quiktrip located at 2030 Union Road. Hudson was observed speaking with and distracting a manager while Cole reached into the cash register and stole a large amount of U.S. Currency. At some point while Cole was reaching into the cash register and Hudson had walked behind the counter, the manager observed what they were doing. Cole subsequently reached into his waistband, implying he had a weapon, causing the manager to back away from the two men.

The two fled in a vehicle being driven by Frederick Smith. Police attempted a traffic stop but Smith failed to yield. While fleeing police, he reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, ran through red electric traffic signals, drove into oncoming traffic, and drove through stop signs. Police ultimately apprehended all three men.

St. Louis County Police said a large sum of cash, along with cigarettes, chargers, and other items that had been removed from Quiktrip were recovered from the vehicle. Cole admitted to stealing the items.

St. Louis County Police Department South County Precinct officers are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

