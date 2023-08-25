ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Friday, August 25, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Rashaud First, 21 years of age, of the 1400 block of Lasalle Lane in St. Louis, Missouri 63104, for Resisting Arrest by Fleeing and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. A booking photo of First is attached.

First is being held on $100,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

The probable cause statement reads: On the afternoon of 8/24/2023, Saint Louis County Detectives observed a dark blue Dodge Challenger with no license plates and heavily tinted windows on Halls Ferry Road. Detectives attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic and failing to obey traffic control devices. A tire deflation device was deployed successfully.

Near Riverview and Scranton the driver, (the defendant) threw a semi-automatic pistol out of the window. The vehicle came to rest near Scranton and West and the defendant exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The defendant threw a bag containing multi-color capsules of a white powder before being taken into custody. The gun and the suspected controlled substance were seized. A female passenger and the defendant's child, a one-year old, were found in the vehicle.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

