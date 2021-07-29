ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Christopher Dedios, 18 years of age, of the 9900 block of Meadow Avenue in St. Louis, for one count of Murder Second Degree (Flight from Perpetration of a Felony, a Person Dies) and one count of Resisting Arrest by Fleeing.

The deceased has been identified as Alexi Hawkins, 15 years of age, of the 1700 block of Telegraph Road in St. Louis.

Dedios is being held on a $200,000 cash only, no 10%, bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law. The probable cause statement reads:

On July 27, 2021, a St. Louis County Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by the Defendant for a traffic violation in St. Louis County. The Defendant immediately accelerated his vehicle in an attempt to flee from the officer, ran a red light, and continued to travel at a high rate of speed in order to flee the traffic stop.

The Defendant then attempted to pass other vehicles on the shoulder when he struck a utility pole, which resulted in the death of a passenger in the vehicle. The Defendant has been identified as the person committing the offenses. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.