ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Monday, October 2, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Tommy Boyd, 45 years of age, of the 11500 block of State Highway O in Mineral Point, Missouri 63660, for Escape from Department of Corrections, Unlawful Possession of Firearm, and two counts of Stealing. A booking photo of Boyd is attached. Boyd is being held on $500,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: The defendant, while in the custody of Missouri Department of Corrections Officers, and serving a Department of Corrections sentence for Enticement of a Child, was being treated at Mercy South Hospital. The defendant stole a set of restraint keys from one of the Corrections Officers and freed himself from his restraints, put on a Corrections Officer's jacket, and escaped the officers' custody by fleeing the hospital. The defendant's description was broadcasted to local law enforcement agencies who then initiated a manhunt for the defendant.

After several hours, law enforcement received a tip from a citizen via a 911 call that the defendant was in the vicinity of a shopping center located near the intersection of Watson Road and Mackenzie Road in south St. Louis County. Police responded and located the defendant in the parking lot of the Dierberg's Grocery Store at 7233 Watson Road. The defendant was taken into custody without incident. At the time of his arrest, the defendant was still wearing the Corrections Officer's jacket and had the restraint keys on his person.

The defendant was later interviewed by police and confessed to escaping the custody of the Department of Corrections guards. Further, the defendant told investigators that prior to escaping, he removed one of the guards .40 caliber semiautomatic pistols from their holster but replaced the firearm and did not steal it. The defendant is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The defendant escaped the custody of the department of corrections and was the target of a manhunt for approximately 16 hours. The defendant also has prior convictions for Statutory Sodomy 1st degree (31396CF7215), and Enticement of a Child (3137CF5068).

St. Louis County Police Special Response Unit Officers are leading this investigation.

