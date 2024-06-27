ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, June 27, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued an “at large” warrant on suspect Alphonso Huntley, 43 years of age, of the 1400 block of Belt Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63112, for Endangering the Welfare of a Child First Degree – Resulting in the Death of a Child. A booking photo of Huntley is not currently available.

The probable cause statement reads: On or about September 18, 2023, Defendant was caring for 2-year-old MH in the 4000 block of Jenny Drive. While in his care, Defendant created a substantial risk to the life, body and health of MH by leaving Fentanyl accessible. As a result MH ingested the Fentanyl resulting in death. Defendant admitted to using Fentanyl and tested positive. Medical examiner determined cause of death of MH to be Fentanyl (and other substances). Fentanyl residue was located in the room in which Defendant and MH were staying.

The deceased was identified as Mecca Hardwrict-Aaten, 2 years of age, of the 4000 block of Jenny Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63121.

Article continues after sponsor message

Huntley is not yet in custody. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding his location.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: