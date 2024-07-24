ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has issued charges against Mikel Carnes, 19, of Lakeview Drive in St. Louis, for multiple offenses including two counts of Assault Second Degree and Resisting Arrest by Fleeing. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Monday, July 22, 2024.

According to the probable cause statement, the events unfolded at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday when a police officer observed a silver 2009 Mercedes C300 with expired temporary tags driving east on Chambers Road near Forrestwood Drive.

The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, accelerating into oncoming traffic on West Florissant, nearly causing several collisions.

Article continues after sponsor message

The suspect vehicle, later identified as being driven by Carnes, was briefly lost by officers but was subsequently found backed into a driveway on Ferguson Avenue. As officers approached, the vehicle fled again. A tire deflation device was deployed, but Carnes continued to drive recklessly, forcing other vehicles to take evasive actions.

The chase escalated as Carnes drove into oncoming traffic on Washington Street, where he struck a blue 2017 Nissan Rogue carrying an adult and an infant, and later a gray 2024 GMC Terrain, causing injuries to its occupants. The driver of the GMC was identified as an Uber driver, and the rear passenger as a fare.

Upon stopping, Carnes exited the vehicle armed with a Romarm Micro Draco AK-47 pistol. Detectives arriving on the scene reported that Carnes pointed the firearm at them before falling and dropping the weapon. Carnes attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by police.

An inventory search of Carnes' vehicle revealed approximately one pound of suspected marijuana and related paraphernalia. During an interview, Carnes admitted to fleeing because he lacked insurance and did not want a ticket. He acknowledged the danger his actions posed and admitted to selling marijuana for extra income, revealing he had been shot during a robbery a few months prior.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Drug Enforcement is leading the investigation. Carnes is currently being held without bond. The charges against him include two counts of Assault Second Degree, Resisting Arrest by Fleeing, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Property Damage First Degree, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

It is important to note that charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: