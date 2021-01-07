ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, issued warrants on suspect James Taylor III, 27 years of age, of the 6900 block of Edison Avenue in St. Louis. The man was issued warrants for both Assault First Degree and Armed Criminal Action.

Taylor is being held on a $150,000 cash only, no 10 percent bond.

Note: Charges are merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement for Taylor reads: "The Victim was asleep in his vehicle outside a residence on Link Avenue in St. Louis County. He was awakened by the Defendant yelling at him to get out of the vehicle. The Defendant had a gun pointed at the Victim when he ordered the Victim out of the vehicle. The Defendant shot the Victim in the neck and stole the vehicle. The Victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his wounds. The Defendant was identified by the Victim as the shooter out of a photo lineup."

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

