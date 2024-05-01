ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Office announced on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, that it has issued charges on suspect Patrick Leutzinger, 38 years of age, of the first block of Cheryl Lane in Valley Park, Missouri 63088, for Assault First Degree and Armed Criminal Action. A booking photo of Leutzinger is attached. Leutzinger is being held on $100,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

St. Louis County Police Department City of Valley Park Detail police officers are leading this investigation.

The probable cause statement reads: At 9:39 a.m., on April 30, 2024, in the first block of Cheryl Lane in Valley Park, witnesses heard the defendant make a statement that it was a good day to slice someone. The defendant was holding a knife at the time the statement was made. The defendant subsequently stabbed the victim, causing serious physical injury. Other occupants of the home fled and hid from the defendant. A knife was recovered by police from the building. The defendant was arrested and admitted to stabbing the victim. The victim is an adult male known to the defendant.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

