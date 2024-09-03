ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Patrick Johnson, 70 years of age, of the 800 block of Mclaran, St Louis, MO 63147, for Assault First Degree or Attempt and Armed Criminal Action. A booking photo of Johnson is attached. Johnson is being held without bond.

The probable cause statement reads: The victim was discovered face down on his front porch with a lot of blood surrounding him. There was blood splatter on the walls and ceiling of the porch. The victim was determined to suffer a skull fracture and a traumatic brain injury. The day after the victim's injuries were sustained, the defendant, the victim's roommate, was observed cleaning blood from the home. Furthermore, the defendant's cane was broken into two pieces and was found to have blood on it. The victim identified the defendant as the person that beat him with a stick-like object after an argument.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation, and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

