ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced today on/about April 1, 2021, Jerry Bland was apprehended with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service in the State of Indiana. On April 19, 2021, Bland was booked into the St. Louis County Jail and is being held on $500,000 cash only, no 10 percent bond.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said that on Friday, November 8, 2019, the office issued at-large warrants on suspect Jerry Bland, 21 years of age, of the 300 block of Kirk Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63135, for one count of Murder Second Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action.

The probable cause statement reads: "On August 14, 2019 at 10012 Neville Walk Drive, St. Louis County, the Victim DeMarco Boyd got into a fist fight with a friend of the Defendant. At that time, the Defendant knowingly shot the victim approximately eight times with a firearm. Multiple witnesses have identified the Defendant as the shooter. Cell tower evidence is consistent with the Defendant’s phone near the murder scene at the time of the murder.

"A witness has informed the police that the Defendant is aware the police are looking for him and is actively concealing his whereabouts."

The St. Louis County Police Department said it is incredibly grateful to the investigators from the United States Marshals Service who worked tirelessly to locate and apprehend this individual without incident.

"They should be commended for their dedication and professionalism,” Chief Mary T. Barton said. “We are very fortunate to enjoy the Federal partnerships that we have, which can assist us here in St. Louis County or across the country.”

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Person’s are leading the investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

