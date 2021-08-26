ALTON - Melvin Hamler, 23, of the 700 block of Silver Street, Alton, was charged Wednesday with aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

He allegedly carried a loaded handgun in a vehicle on Tuesday. The gun was uncased and immediately accessible, a charging document claims. Bail was set at $15,000

Alton's Kenshalo Charged With Driving On Revoked License

EDWARDSVILLE - Brian E. Kenshalo, 26, of the 2800 block of North Street, Alton, was charged Wednesday with driving on a revoked license.

He allegedly drove on North Main Street, Edwardsville, while his license was revoked as a result of a prior conviction for driving under the influence. Bail was set at $15,000.

Jerseyville's Spatafora Charged With Forgery

ALTON - Anthony L. Spatafora, 32, of the 400 block of June Street, Jerseyville, was charged Wednesday with forgery.

He allegedly passed a fraudulent check of $779 on July 12. Bail was set at $15,000.

