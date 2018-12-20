ALTON - Charges have been announced regarding a pursuit Monday through part of Alton.

Dennis Thomas, 35, of Alton, was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer as well as possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver following a chase, which began when officers reported Thomas disobeying a stop sign at Central and Grove. From there, Thomas allegedly continued to flee officers in his vehicle, before crashing it into a telephone pole while attempting to make a westerly turn from Liberty onto 20th Street.

Officers said Thomas then escaped into a nearby wooded area on foot and continued to flee northbound. Once he reached the property of OSF St. Anthony's Health Center, he entered the hospital through the emergency room entrance, and escape at the northern entrance before running across Central Avenue.

He was taken into custody after that within the gates of the St. Joseph Cemetery across the street from the hospital.

Alton Police Deputy Chief Terry Buhs said the Alton Fire Department helped the police department keep eyes on Thomas during the foot pursuit near OSF St. Anthony's.Steven Spencer also contributed to this story.

