EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday afternoon his office has charged two suspects involved in the shooting of an Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville student that occurred last night in Glen Carbon.

“Thanks to excellent police work, these suspects were quickly found and have been promptly charged,” State's Attorney Haine said. “Sadly, this is another example of the kind of cross-river crime that is attempting to gain a foothold in our community. Swift and strong punishment is the only way to deter it.”

Jacob Godoy (DOB 4/17/04) of Woodson Terrace, Missouri, was charged with Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, both Class X felonies. If convicted of the charges, Godoy faces a sentencing range of 20- 80 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Jimmy Ortiz (DOB 7/10/01) of Hazelwood, Missouri, was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, a Class X felony. If convicted, Ortiz faces a sentencing range of 6- 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Two other suspects were released without charges.

Haine explained: "As background, on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at approximately 9:34 p.m. a 26-year-old male from Chicago, attending SIUE, was shot on the ramp from Illinois Route 157 to Interstate 270 eastbound in Glen Carbon. He was transported to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries related to the shooting. When ISP District 11 Patrol officers arrived in the area, they located an abandoned vehicle on the ramp from Illinois Route 157 to Interstate 270 eastbound where witnesses had observed people fleeing on foot into the nearby wooded area.

"Glen Carbon Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department assisted ISP in setting up a perimeter and additional ISP resources were activated to assist in the search to include ISP Air Operations and Canine units. By approximately 12:40 a.m., ISP had taken three of the four suspects into custody with the fourth being taken into custody by Glen Carbon PD at approximately 2:00 a.m. All four suspects were safely taken into custody without incident."

