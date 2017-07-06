ALTON - Five suspects have been charged in regards to a June 7, 2017, burglary of the Champs Sports located inside the Alton Square Mall.

Janay N. Clark, 25, Lamya N. Carson, 21, Asia L. Franklin, 25, Kendra S. Franklin, 27, and Joseph M. King, 26, were each charged with two counts of burglary. Bond for each has been set for $100,000. The five were located after Alton Police Detectives Joe Splittorf and Jim Siatos were able to locate items of evidence in a suspect's vehicle, which was abandoned after a brief pursuit led to a traffic crash.

These charges come after a burglary was reported in the early morning hours of June 7, after an alarm alerted police people had forced their way into Champs Sports outside of normal business hours, and had subsequently stolen a large amount of store merchandise, according to a release from Alton Lieutenant Jarrett Ford, head of the department's investigations division.

Article continues after sponsor message

After police arrived on the scene, several suspects ran from the mall and into two vehicles. One of those vehicles was pursued by police and crashed. The other escaped. Each matched the description of vehicles seen earlier that morning at the Chesterfield MAll in Missouri.

The four female suspects were arrested at Lambert St. Louis International Airport after returning from vacation. King was arrested on June 30, 2017, from a residence in St. Louis. All five will be extradited to Madison County from their current location at the St. Louis County Jail.

A June 10, 2017, burglary, which occurred at the Finish Line store inside the Alton Square Mall is still under investigation at this time. While evidence indicates the same subjects may have been linked to that burglary as well, nothing has been confirmed at this time. Besides Alton and possibly Chesterfield, evidence may also link these suspects to similar crimes in Missouri, Illinois and possibly even Kentucky.

The suspects were apprehended with the assistance of the Alton Police Department, the Chesterfield Police Department and the United States Marshalls Service, both of the latter were thanked in the release from the Alton Police Department.

More like this: