WOOD RIVER - After Wood River Police attempted to stop a vehicle without visible license plates or registration around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said the situation got a little crazy.

Bunt said an officer attempted to stop a vehicle at the intersection of Ferguson and Aller in Downtown Wood River, but it continued traveling. After a short distance, he said the driver of the vehicle bailed, rolled and escaped on foot. The passenger, at that time, maneuvered into the driver's seat and continued the pursuit. Bunt said the pursuit continued for "several blocks," before stop sticks were used.

"The stop sticks were effective," Bunt said. "The original passenger, or second driver I should say, attempted to flee on foot, but he was apprehended by our canine unit."

Article continues after sponsor message

Police identified that man as Jared C. Nagel, 35, of the 1400 block of Esther in Wood River. Nagel was taken to a local hospital and treated for dog bites before being charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, aggravated fleeing and driving while license revoked.

Bunt said items found by police in the vehicle added to the charges Nagel faced, saying the weapons found were not necessarily firearms, but still fit the statute of unlawful use by a felon.

The car's original driver may have been apprehended by Madison County deputies Wednesday night, Bunt said. He said his department would have to question that suspect, but added he has a "good idea" of who it was.

Bail for Nagel was set at $75,000.

More like this: