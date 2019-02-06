WOOD RIVER - Charges were filed last week against Danny Smith in Wood River for aggravated unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

According to the charges, Smith allegedly “knowingly and unlawfully delivered to the Wood River Police less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine,” on Jan. 18.

Court records show that Smith is currently awaiting a March court date for alleged methamphetamine trafficking in August in which he “knowing brought over five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine into the state of Illinois from the state of Missouri.”

