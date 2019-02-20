ROXANA - The Roxana Police Department has identified a person they allege is responsible for multiple motor vehicle burglaries on Saturday, Feb. 16 and Sunday, Feb. 17.

The Roxana Police Department presented the case to the Madison County State’s Attorney Office, who authorized (5) Counts of Burglary against the Defendant: Brett M. Allen from Bethalto and bond was set at $50,000. The defendant is currently in the Madison County Jail.

"The incidents occurred from the 400 block of Doerr Street to the 100 block of West Second Street during the early morning hours," Roxana Police said in a statement. "Officers began their investigation and were able to identify an individual responsible for the multiple burglaries.

"During the investigation, officers recovered numerous items of stolen property from the defendant. Please contact the Roxana Police Department at 618-254-2228 if you believe your vehicle was burglarized between Saturday, February 16th and Sunday, February 17th."

Roxana Police stressed that the defendant only entered unlocked vehicles.

"If you park on the street or in a driveway, make sure to lock your vehicle, remove any valuable property, and do not leave any items in plain sight," the Roxana Police Department said.

