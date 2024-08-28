EDWARDSVILLE - After being granted pretrial release twice, a homeless Edwardsville man faces new charges following a public assault and battery incident near Dewey’s Pizza in Edwardsville.

Daniel Vazzana, 42, listed as homeless out of Edwardsville, was charged with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, and aggravated assault, a Class A misdemeanor.

On Aug. 17, 2024, Vazzana allegedly “threatened to kill” an individual while “moving towards him in an aggressive manner” after reportedly pushing the same victim in the parking lot of Dewey’s Pizza at 112 E. Vandalia St. in Edwardsville.

“Defendant approached the victim on a public street and pushed him, then [chased] him through a public parking lot while threatening his life,” a petition to deny Vazzana’s pretrial release states. It was noted that at the time of the incident, Vazzana was out on pretrial release from another case filed earlier this year, for which he has “repeatedly failed to appear” in court.

A Detention Order was later filed granting the state’s petition to keep Vazzana detained, citing two previous incidents of property damage in which he had previously been granted pretrial release. He was first charged with criminal damage to State Street Market before being released on misdemeanor charges. He was then reportedly seen damaging the glass doors of the East Alton Police Department before being granted pretrial release and committing the offenses in this latest case.

Court records reveal a history of criminal charges against Vazzana, including several dismissed charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct filed in Madison County, as well as prior Minnesota cases including domestic assault charges and No Contact Order violations dating back to 2011.

The Edwardsville Police Department presented the latest case against Vazzana. Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he is currently being held in custody at the Madison County Jail.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

