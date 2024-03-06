ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Jermaine Thurman, 49 years of age, of the 1100 block of Angelica Street in St. Louis, Missouri 63107, for Domestic Assault First Degree, Assault First Degree, three counts of Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Use of a Weapon – Shooting At/From a Motor Vehicle, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

Jermaine ThurmanA booking photo of Thurman is attached. Thurman is being held on $200,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

The probable cause statement reads: On March 6, at approximately 1:14 AM, the victim arrived home to find her ex-boyfriend, the defendant, had been parked outside of her apartment. Soon the defendant was chasing her and shooting at her vehicle.

The victim's vehicle was struck with gunfire, and the victim's passenger, victim 2, was struck with gunfire as well. The defendant is a convicted felon and is disqualified from possessing a firearm. The defendant was eventually apprehended after a pursuit. A cartridge casing was located within his vehicle.

The St. Louis County Police Department South County Precinct officers are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

