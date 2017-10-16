ALTON - Charges are expected following a Saturday stabbing near the Melvin Price Lock and Dam in Alton. The event occurred as a result of a possible love triangle, Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons said.

He said the suspect, who is expected to be charged this afternoon, allegedly stabbed a man in a dispute about relationships. Simmons said the man found his former girlfriend with a new man at a rest area adjacent to the lock and dam and an altercation began between the two.

Simmons said the man stabbed the man in the chest with a knife after discovering her with him at the rest stop. Charges for the man are expected this afternoon and Simmons said they can range from aggravated assault and battery to attempted murder.

The man who was stabbed is currently in stable condition after being taken to a St. Louis area hospital.

